Meeting about testing ‘productive,’ governor & president say

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump met at the White House Monday afternoon to discuss cooperation between the state and federal governments for COVID-19 testing.
The Associated Press reports that the two put aside their differences and agreed to work to double coronavirus testing in the state over the next few weeks.
At a news conference after the closed-door meeting, Cuomo said, “We had a meeting at the White House this afternoon and it was very productive and it was positive and we got a lot done.”
The president echoed Cuomo’s, saying the session was “very productive.”
Just days earlier, Trump had called on Cuomo to work harder to secure testing material for his state and Cuomo pushed back that the president should turn off his television and get back to work.
