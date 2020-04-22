Mel’s Sports History: Jamie Luckie

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There have been many athletes from Section 10 to make it to the pro ranks.
To name a few: Jim Deshaies and Tom Browning in Major League Baseball, Brian Leonard in the National Football League, Craig Conroy in the National Hockey League, and Rick Carlisle in the National Basketball Association.
In this history lesson, Mel takes a look at Jamie Luckie of Ogdensburg, who made it to major college basketball as an official.
He's done some of the biggest games the sport has to offer.
Check it out in the video.
