Morning Checkup: operational changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has temporarily consolidated its clinics and outpatient services because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Mike Gonzales talked about some of the changes in a teleconference interview aired during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video.
You can also read about those changes here or at samaritanhealth.com.
Gonzales reminds us that if you have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, you can call Samaritan’s COVID-19 resource line at 315-755-3100.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.