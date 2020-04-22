Over 200 prison inmates infected with COVID-19, state says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The agency that oversees the state prison system says 219 inmates were infected by the coronavirus and none of them are in north country prisons.
Absent from a list on the state Department of Corrections website, however, are the Cape Vincent and Ogdensburg correctional facilities.
The list shows that as of April 20 the Watertown, Gouverneur, and Riverview correctional facilities had no confirmed cases.
At Gouverneur, two inmates tested negative for the virus. At Riverview, one tested negative and another’s test is pending.
The list doesn’t show any tests conducted on inmates at the Watertown facility.
At the same time, the department reports that 813 prison staff have tested positive. Two of them have died.
There have been five inmate deaths statewide from the disease. Sixty-two inmates have recovered, 90 have tested negative, and 49 test results are pending.
