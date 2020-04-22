12 people test positive for COVID-19 at United Helpers facility in Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Helpers says 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at its Lisbon Individualized Residential Alternative facility, which is a small group home that serves people with developmental disabilities.
United Helpers Chief Executive Officer Steve Knight said 10 residents and 2 employees have the coronavirus.
“At this point, nobody seems to be in any serious distress. I think it’s early.” said Knight.
United Helpers was notified on Saturday that an employee who works at the facility had tested positive for the virus.
Primary healthcare providers for the residents were immediately called and testing was performed on all of the facility’s 13 residents.
On Wednesday, United Helpers officials were informed that 10 of the residents had tested positive, as well as one additional member of the care team.
We’ve been working very, very hard to follow all the protocols and do our best to keep the virus out of our facilities," said Knight. “There are a lot of factors that are hard to control. We understand that and we’ve been trying to mitigate those wherever possible. It was brought in from the outside.”
The infected people are will be monitored continuously, he said.
Some of residents have local family, while others are from outside the area. Knight said United Helpers immediately notified all family members and staff and will stay in touch with them.
“At the recommendation of the primary care provider, the three residents that have tested negative have been placed in isolation,” Knight said.
Several staff members have been tested, with results pending.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.