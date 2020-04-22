239 prison inmates test positive for COVID-19, no cases in north country facilities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Close to 240 prisoners in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, but none of those cases are in the north country.
The latest report from the agency that oversees the state prison system says no inmates in the north country have COVID-19. Two prisoners at both the Gouverneur and Riverview facilities had tests that came back negative.
"Right now we are in good shape. If things stay the way there are and there is no movement, we are hoping that we stay at zero," said Bryan Hluska, New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association central region vice president.
Across the state more than 840 prison staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, including one corrections officer at Riverview in Ogdensburg.
Close to 240 inmates have contracted the virus in the state. Two staff members and six inmates have died. The union says prison to prison transfers of inmates went on too long.
"I believe the that transfers did have have a impact on spread of the virus though the prison," said Hluska.
He added that prison workers in the north country are wearing masks and social distancing outside of work. Prisoners have been taken out of double bunks where possible.
Hluska said that minimal movement, no transfers and no visitation has helped the prisons here. Visits are currently suspended though April 29.
"We don't suggest visitation being opened back anytime soon. We should follow what we are doing outside the prisons inside the prisons," said Hluska.
State officials say when that date comes, the policy will be reviewed.
