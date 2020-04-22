Robert G. Henchen, 72, of Henderson

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert G. Henchen, 72, Henderson, passed away Tuesday morning on April 21st, 2020 at his home with his family at his bedside.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Bob is survived by his wife Judith; two daughters Jodi (Frank) Stevko. Barnes Corners and Lori (John) Amodio, Albany, a step-son Scott (Stephanie) Goodrich, Pulaski; two granddaughters Megan (Forrest) King and Kayla Couturier, both of Watertown; two grandson’s Andrew Holder and Ryland Amodio and a step grandson Owen Goodrich; a great granddaughter Rachael; a sister Carol (Gene) Hankey and a brother David, Rochester; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Diane Gamble.
Robert was born in Rochester on August 5, 1947, a son to George and Evelyn Robertson Henchen. He attended schools in Rochester until moving to Henderson Harbor, graduating from Henderson Central School in 1966.
He worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester until moving back to Henderson Harbor, working in the family business Henchen’s Marina and Henchen’s Restaurant. He retired from the Town of Henderson as a heavy equipment and snow plow operator. Robert had also served with the US Marine Corps for a brief time.
Bob loved spending time with his family. He loved to hunt, fish and gardening. He was involved with the Henderson Fire Department and was fundamental in the formation of the Henderson Ambulance Squad.
Donations may be made to the Henderson Fire and Ambulance Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
