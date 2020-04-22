Rodney H. Hill Sr. 77, of Lowville

Rodney was born on August 22, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Dewey Hill Sr. and Doris Zehr Hill. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1962 and attended Ithaca College. On September 26, 1964, he married Elizabeth L. Tucker at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. Rodney started his employment at AMF in Lowville, followed by 40 years as a milk tester at Dairy One until his retirement in 2007. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Lowville Fire Department for the past 47 years. 24 years with the Fire Police and ten of those years as Captain of the Fire Police. Together with his wife Betty, the couple volunteered at the fire department often, and could be seen at all department events and activities.