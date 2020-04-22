Ronald L. “Micky” St. Thomas, 74, of Louisville

Ronald was born May 18, 1945 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Amo) St. Thomas. He attended and graduated from Massena High School in 1965. At one time Ronald worked as a Mason belonging to the local union. He later started working at Reynolds in Massena and retired after 33 years. Ronald married Linda Fountain on September 3, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. At one time he was a member of the Louisville Fire Department and enjoyed the Firematic Races. Ronald also enjoyed being outside where he would boat, camp, fish, kayak and snowmobile. He also enjoyed traveling around the country to different Casinos as well as watching Ice Hockey.