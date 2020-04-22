Schumer: farmers, ag businesses eligible for disaster loans, grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The rules have changed - farmers and other agricultural businesses with less than 500 employees, will be eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
The announcement was made Wednesday by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D. - NY). See his news release here.
This means eligible recipients may apply for grants of up to $10,000 and low interest loans.
This assistance can help cover business expenses, including payroll and other operating expenses.
Previously, the EIDL program was not available to the agriculture industry.
It’s expected that the House of Representatives will act on this change Wednesday or Thursday.
