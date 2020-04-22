State to ramp up testing, tracing & isolation program, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York needs what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls a “tracing army” before the state’s economy can open up.
At his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, the governor said tracing is a big part of a testing, tracing, and isolation program.
After someone tests positive for the virus, the tracing army would find everyone a patient has been in contact with, those people would be tested, and everyone who tests positive will be isolated.
He also announced that former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop the program.
The governor said the federal government has budgeted $1.3 billion to help fund the state’s tracing program.
Wednesday’s briefing follows a meeting he had in Washington Tuesday with President Donald Trump and other White House officials that he called productive, despite political differences.
“That was put aside,” he said, in order to discuss “what were very contentious, unclear issues.”
Cuomo and Trump had been at odds over testing. Cuomo has repeatedly said the state needs federal help with supply chain issues in order to provide what laboratories need to perform widespread testing.
After their meeting Tuesday, the governor set a goal of testing 40,000 a day – double the number that are being tested now – which would require all labs in the state operating around the clock seven days a week.
He said that will be possible now with the federal government’s help obtaining testing supplies and equipment and could take a few weeks to ramp up.
The governor said there’s no timeline for ramping up testing and tracing, because “this sort of operation has never been done before.”
The state’s daily death toll remains rarely flat. The governor said 474 died Tuesday, compared with 481 on Monday, 478 on Sunday, and 507 on Saturday.
