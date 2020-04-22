Thousand Islands Playhouse Season Start - New Schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Below is the contents of the press release The T.I. Playhouse sent out:
In an effort to keep our community safe, and to help lessen the spread of COVID-19, the Thousand Islands Playhouse has made the difficult decision to postpone the first two productions of its 2020 season – Back in ’59 and The Music Man. The season will now open with Every Brilliant Thing on July 18 in the Firehall Theatre and Perfect Wedding on August 8 in the Springer Theatre.
POSTPONED
○ Back in ’59, originally on the Springer Theatre stage May 29 – June 20○ The Music Man, originally on the Springer Theatre stage June 30 – August 1
CONTINUING
Springer Theatre
○ Perfect Wedding, August 7 – August 29○ Once, September 8 – October 4○ Serving Elizabeth, October 16 – November 1○ Studio ‘S’ music series, July 7, July 20, July 28, August 10 and August 17
Firehall Theatre
○ Every Brilliant Thing, July 17 – August 9○ New Magic Valley Fun Town, August 21 – September 6○ The Runner, September 18 – October 4
Ticket holders and subscribers who are impacted by the postponed events will be contacted directly with options on how to make arrangements, and can also find information here.
The safety and well-being of our audience, artists, employees, and volunteers is our highest priority at the Thousand Islands Playhouse. Although the decision to postpone these two productions is necessary, it is still heartbreaking. We’d like to thank all of the artists, designers, technicians, and staff whose hard work has been tremendously impacted by the decision to postpone. We’re saddened that these two plays will not see the stage as planned, but we are dedicated to working to bring these productions and artistic teams back to the Playhouse at a later date.
The Playhouse season will run from July 17 to November 1 with 6 productions across the two venues. Our staff and artists are working to conceive alternate summer programming in lieu of public gatherings to ensure that art continues to be a part of summer in the region. We are monitoring the situation and following the advice of our government and health officials. Our audience and community will be immediately informed if additional performances are required to be postponed or cancelled.
We thank you for your patience and your understanding. Be well, stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.
