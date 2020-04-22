Thousand Islands Playhouse Season Start - New Schedule

The safety and well-being of our audience, artists, employees, and volunteers is our highest priority at the Thousand Islands Playhouse. Although the decision to postpone these two productions is necessary, it is still heartbreaking. We’d like to thank all of the artists, designers, technicians, and staff whose hard work has been tremendously impacted by the decision to postpone. We’re saddened that these two plays will not see the stage as planned, but we are dedicated to working to bring these productions and artistic teams back to the Playhouse at a later date.