Tri-county region now has 211 cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number to 145.
The county Public Health Department reported 6 people are currently hospitalized, which is unchanged from the day before.
In all, Another 6 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 80.
To date, 1,188 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.
For the fourth day in a row, the number of positive tests has remained at 55 in Jefferson County.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 42 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests has increased by 29 to a total of 1,188.
The county has to date tested 1,243 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases dropped from 52 to 47.
Precautionary quarantines increased from 23 to 36.
There are now 10 people in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County also reported no new cases on Wednesday. The total number remains at 11.
There are now 211 COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region.
