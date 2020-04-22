Will the north country see county fairs this summer?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - County fairs serve an important role in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. So, where do they stand during the pandemic.
The Jefferson County Fair should kick off its season in early July and right now, fair officials still plan on having one.
"Things are moving forward as if we're going to have a fair; we're just waiting to hear whether or not we're going to be allowed to have one," said Bob Simpson, Jefferson County Fair president.
But there's uncertainty in everything this year, including county fairs.
"Everything's on hold until we see what happens in the next couple, three weeks," said Don Peck, Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair manager.
"I guess at this point, our decisions are going to be made not by us, but by state and local health officials probably," said Doug Hanno, Lewis County Fair president.
Peck says they've already had to cancel one pre-fair event.
"We always have a spring demolition derby and it's usually in early May. We cancelled that," he said.
This year would mark 200 years of the Lewis County Fair. Hanno says he hopes they get a chance to celebrate it.
"It's 200 years. It's a big accomplishment. We want to see the celebration happen that we had planned," he said.
This would be the 203rd consecutive Jefferson County Fair. That's the longest streak in the country. But, Simpson says losing that title isn't on the minds of fair officials.
"We haven't even talked about that. It's not something we're looking to think about," he said.
Simpson says no date has been set to make a final decision on the Jefferson County Fair.
But, Peck and Hanno are looking to June to make a decision.
"I would think we've got until the 15th of June or somewhere in that neighborhood," said Peck.
"We're hoping we can make a decision on June 1st, if not before," said Hanno.
The Jefferson and Lewis County fairs would be in July, while the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair would start in early August.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.