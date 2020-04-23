An inside look at Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s COVID-19 preparedness

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have an inside look at COVID-19 preparedness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where we found extreme personal protective gear, tests, and special units.
It's all about protection these days at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
“We have ways to keep you safe. We have ways to keep us safe. And we want to take care of you,” said Dr. Julie Vieth, Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department director.
A separate area is set aside for patients coming in with COVID-19 symptoms. Its air system prevents viruses from circulating.
“The biggest difference is that we're using personal protective equipment for patients that we know or suspect have COVID-19,” said Dr. Vieth
A kit is used to test for COVID-19. If anyone has to stay, there's a separate unit upstairs just for them. Canton-Potsdam wants to get the word out: their hospital is safe – even during a pandemic.
The hospital has noticed a decline in the number of people coming in with serious conditions like strokes – even heart attacks.
Officials want people to know that if you have a serious medical condition, the hospital is still the place to come.
“Where have those patients gone? We don't know. That's a nationally occurring phenomena...Let us take care of you. Let us do what we do best and that is caring for patients when they're having an emergency,” said Dr. Vieth
St. Lawrence County has become a north country hot spot for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations county-wide spiked to 9 on Thursday.
Still, hospitals say they are ready.
