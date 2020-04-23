Cooperative Extension offers virtual cooking classes & other learning activities

Cooperative Extension: learning nutrition virtually
April 23, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 2:46 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering free virtual activities.

Nutrition Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about virtual learning platforms for nutrition. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

The virtual activities include:

- Cooking classes

- Recipe demonstrations

- Nutrition information

To see nutrition videos, click here.

For more information or to sign-up for one-on-one or group activites, contact Amanda Root at arr27@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450 ext. 273.

You can also message CCE on Facebook (facebook.com/ccejefferson).

