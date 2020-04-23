Coronavirus infection rates much lower upstate, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Preliminary data from a statewide study of coronavirus infections support the idea that different parts of the state could reopen sooner than others.
That’s one of the results Gov. Andrew Cuomo released Thursday from a statewide antibody study.
The state health department took random blood samples from 3,000 people in 40 communities and 19 counties for tests to determine who had contracted the virus and recovered.
Across the state, 13.9 percent tested positive for the antibodies their bodies created to combat the disease.
“These are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection,” Cuomo said.
The study showed more people downstate than upstate had been infected.
Twenty-one percent pf New York City residents had positive results, along with 16.7 percent on Long Island and 11.7 percent in the suburbs of Westchester and Rockland counties.
In the rest of the state, only 3.6 percent tested positive.
Cuomo said the data supports having a region-by-region approach for deciding when to loosen stay-at-home orders.
“What you do in a place with 21 percent is not the same thing necessarily that you would do in a place with 3.6 percent,” he said.
But even regional reopenings have to be coordinated, he said, because people from a closed-down region looking for something to do could overwhelm a more open one, which could spread the virus.
Also, he said, not all the data needed to determine when to reopen a particular region are available.
“We don’t have the kind of hospitalization rate numbers by region that I can sit here and say ‘the north country has been going down at this rate,’ but you need that kind of analysis region by region,” he said, noting that hospitalization rates need to be flat or dropping for at least two weeks before a region can open.
The governor says the data shows that 2.7 million New Yorkers were infected and there are 15,500 recorded deaths from the disease, which gives the state a death rate of .5 percent. Original projections put the rate at 1 or 2 percent.
But the governor cautions that the data is preliminary and the number of deaths will likely increase significantly after everything is counted.
The 15,500, he said is “not an accurate total number of deaths because it doesn’t count in-home deaths,” only deaths in hospitals attributed to COVID-19.
