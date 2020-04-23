Could local schools reopen this spring? ’Anything is possible’ says educator

"I'm not sure how we would keep 3 year olds apart; we have a UPK3 program. I'm not sure how we do that. They don't understand and that would be a challenge. Buses would be a challenge. It would be difficult to socially seperate on the school buses. We talked about kids eating lunch in their rooms, we don't have to congregate in the cafeteria. We could move through the hall as small groups instead of when the bell rings, everyone dumps into the hall," he said.