Could local schools reopen this spring? ’Anything is possible’ says educator

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Could upstate schools reopen before the end of the school year?
Governor Andrew Cuomo toyed with the idea, but only if schools can meet special circumstances.
"I would not open a school unless we knew that the schools are disinfected, that they had a protocol going forward to disinfect the schools, that they had a protocol where there was going to be a certain amount of social distancing and protective personal behavior in the school," said Cuomo.
Cuomo's words Wednesday struck hope in some upstate educators. To ensure social distancing in schools is a tall order, but schools have met the COVID-19-related challenges this far.
"Given what we pulled off at the end of March, I'd say anything is possible," said Tom Burns, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES superintendent.
Copenhagen Central School District Superintendent Scott Connell is hopeful that students can return before the year is through, but says even in a small district like his, there will be challenges.
"I'm not sure how we would keep 3 year olds apart; we have a UPK3 program. I'm not sure how we do that. They don't understand and that would be a challenge. Buses would be a challenge. It would be difficult to socially seperate on the school buses. We talked about kids eating lunch in their rooms, we don't have to congregate in the cafeteria. We could move through the hall as small groups instead of when the bell rings, everyone dumps into the hall," he said.
But Connell says even with schools implementing social distancing and thorough sanitizing, there's still a level of uncertainty.
"We're never going to be 100 percent safe completely, but at what point do we want to take the risk of trying to do that," he said.
And there are many unanswered questions.
"Would all of our staff and students need to be tested and/or screened upon return," asked Burns.
For now, schools don't know if or when Cuomo will reopen schools under those standards and they don't want to get hopes up too high.
“I’ve learned throughout this crisis not to predict anything or try to assume what someone is thinking. We’re just taking it day-by-day,” said Burns.
