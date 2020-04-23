COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 219 COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region.
Six of those cases are in St. Lawrence County, which brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 151.
Mike Powers was the first person in Ogdensburg to test positive for COVID-19. Now recovered, he shared his story about the hell he went through during his illness.
Jefferson County reported 2 more people tested positive, bringing the county's total to 57.
Lewis County’s cases remain at 11.
Preliminary data from a statewide study of coronavirus infections support the idea that different parts of the state could reopen sooner than others. That’s one of the results Gov. Andrew Cuomo released Thursday from a statewide antibody study.
Could upstate schools reopen before the end of the school year? Cuomo toyed with the idea, but only if schools can meet special circumstances.
Cuomo and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying states should consider bankruptcy.
We got an inside look at COVID-19 preparedness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where we found extreme personal protective gear, tests, and special units.
Two pet cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York. We spoke with a local veterinarian about whether you should be concerned about your pets.
Marinas are back in business. We checked how the first week of being open is going for marina owners.
Wednesday’s book club meeting made up of Watertown teachers turned into one to remember when country singer Brad Paisley asked to be part of their virtual call.
