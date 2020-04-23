Dustin Allen Graves, 26, of Malone

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dustin Allen Graves, 26, on April 19, 2020. Due to social restrictions we are unable to gather at this time but will hold a Celebration of his Life in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Those wishing to honor Dustin, please consider donations to his go fund me account, or your local fire department or rescue squad. Dustin was born in Massena on November 12, 1993, son of Jennifer Graves and John Caskinette. He graduated from Massena High School. He was a kind, giving person, who held a high level of loyalty to his friends. He had a love of skateboarding, with a confidence that he was able to pull off any challenge. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed his music, and was always thoughtful of others, especially his family. Dustin was employed as a milker at Stauffer Farms in North Lawrence. He is survived by his mother and stepfather; Jennifer and Gary Crump, Jr. of Nicholville, his father, John Caskinette of Hogansburg, one sister, Cheyanne Robinson of MI, his stepsiblings, Justin Crump of Parishville, Jessica and Jordyn White of Massena, Tori Rushlaw of Massena, Taylor, Kyle and Marissa LaPage, and Lillian Crump of Massena, the love of his life, Jennessa Hillenbrand of Massena, many aunts, uncles and cousins. During this time of social distancing, please take a moment to connect with Dustin’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.hammillfh.com