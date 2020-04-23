Fevers, hallucinations, sweats: Ogdensburg man recounts his COVID-19 illness

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mike Powers was the first person in Ogdensburg to test positive for COVID-19.
Now recovered, he spoke with anchor Jeff Cole about the hell he went through during his illness.
At the end of March, Powers said his fevers spiked to between 103 and 105 degrees.
"Some days were good, some days were bad, and the bad days were bad, bad days," he said. "The confusion, the emotional mental state - it was draining."
He said he would feel better during the days, but then, like clockwork, around 4 in the afternoon he would start to feel miserable.
"A fever you couldn't regulate. Sweats. Hallucinations. When the fever was high - it was something I never dealt with before and, quite frankly, I don't ever have to again and I hope no one has to," he said. "It was an eye opener. I hope to God no one has to deal with it. If someone thinks this is just some flu, it's real. Trust me, it's real. "
He said during his high fevers, life was a blur.
"Very confusing nights. Dealt with a lot of hallucinations, people that don't have any bearing in my day to day activities," he said. "Conversations (with people) that I formerly worked with 20 or 30 years ago - a conversation with a guy who I worked with in the late 80s. It was weird, strange. What was that?"
Powers spent 3 or 4 days in the hospital at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
"They were fantastic. I applaud them. I had a first-hand account on seeing the PPE they had to wear - I applaud them," he said.
Looking back, Powers learned something from the experience.
“I think out of my stubbornness, I probably should have been checked out earlier, but my fever was so bad, I just didn’t feel like moving. And then the next day, I would feel great - up and moving and breathing fine. And then the next day would be a whole 'nother day and it was just compounding. It was a roller coaster ride.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.