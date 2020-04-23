Hermon man charged under Leandra’s Law following crash

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Hermon man was charged Wednesday under a drunk driving provision known as Leandra’s Law following a crash three months ago.
State police say two children were in the car when 32 year old Jesse Hollinger crashed it head-on into a rock wall after going off County Route 17 in the town of Hermon on January 22.
The children, ages 4 and 6, were not injured.
Hollinger was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was treated for injures and submitted to a blood test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .18 percent. The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.
He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law.
Hollinger was ticketed to appear in Hermon town court at a later date.
