Irene “Rusty” Bronson, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Irene “Rusty” Bronson passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Due to the Pandemic and the social restrictions, there will be private viewing by the family at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Home. Calling hours and a celebration of Rusty’s life will be determined at a later date. Those wishing to honor Rusty, please consider making donations to Hospice, the West Stockholm Fire Department or the Potsdam Rescue Squad. Irene is survived by her children, Bernie (Diane) Bronson, Eugene (Terri) Bronson, Linda (Stephen) Foster, and Bruce Bronson; her sisters, Mary Wood and Rose Camp; her brothers, John and Vincent Maguire; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Bronson; sisters, Viola Bronson and Gertrude Adams; and brother, Patrick Maguire. Irene Bronson was born on December 23, 1927 in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada to the late Patrick and Mary (Kavanagh) Maguire. She was married to Bernard Bronson on April 19, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam. Irene Bronson was employed with the Greyhound Bus Lines for over 50 years. Irene was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, and a member of the West Stockholm Ladies Auxiliary. Irene was very proud of her Irish heritage and was so proud of her family.