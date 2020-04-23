Local veterinarian weighs in on pet safety after cats test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two pet cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York. So should you be concerned about your pets?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture say the two cats, that live in separate areas of New York state, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods.
Local veterinarian Dr. Sandra Young says it's such a new test that they really don't know how accurate it is yet.
But she says don't panic - the risk of your pet contracting the disease is very low.
"There have been so many people in New York City that have been positive that if it was truly a huge risk for our pets and cats and dogs in those small apartments, we probably would have heard about it long before now," said Dr. Young, Fort Drum Veterinary Clinic/Jefferson County SPCA. "Major veterinary labs have been doing some surveillance and they have been testing thousands of animals and these are the first ones to come up positive."
Dr. Young also says exposure to COVID-19 doesn't appear to be causing significant illness in pets.
In the two cats that tested positive, both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery.
However, Dr. Young says it's always good to take precautions.
"If you're sick, don't go snuggling up with your dog or cat, just like you wouldn't go snuggling up with your kids. But it doesn't seem like it's likely to cause them to be seriously ill and hospitalized like we've been seeing in the people that are exposed," she said.
And don’t worry about your pet infecting you. The CDC says right now there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus.
