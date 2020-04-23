Marian D. Frier, 98, native of Winthrop

Marian went on to work at NY Air Brake as a secretary from 1940 to 1951. She continued her career as a secretary at Fort Drum for many years. She married James Ralph Frier of Carthage on October 29, 1950 in Brasher Falls at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Rectory. The couple then resided in Watertown. Marian became a homemaker and raised her children. Once they were older she worked part time at the Sci-Tech Center in Watertown as an office worker and at the American Heart Association when it was located in the Globe Mini Mall.