Marina owners happy to be back in business

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marinas are back in business. We take a look at how the first week of being open is going for marina owners.
The covers on the boats are coming off, signaling the start of the boating season.
Michael Miller manages Harbors End Marina in Henderson. He say's there was a lot of uncertainty around re-opening, but this week things changed.
"It's been busy so far. We opened on Monday and we had a packed house here. You know, we were trying to conduct business outside because so many people were trying to come in," he said. "People are chomping at the bit to get out there. They want to social distance out there where it's a little more fun than on the couch."
And another positive? They were able to bring their employees back to work.
"It was fast and furious to assemble the crew and get everybody back and back in action," said Miller.
But back in action, safely. Miller has the showroom roped off, bathrooms closed, and they sanitize often. Rental boats are also stored away.
"We want people to feel comfortable, but safe; we want our employees safe," said Miller.
Just across the water, Lake Ontario Mariners Marina follows similar standards.
"All of the workers here are aware of it and we're just trying to keep our distance from everyone and, you know, keep everything clean in the facilities," said Ryan Cohen, Lake Ontario Mariners Marina.
High water, a late season, and red tape are all going to take a financial hit to both marinas, but...
“You’ve got to just roll with the punches> If you take one step back, two steps forward, you’re doing pretty good,” said Cohen.
