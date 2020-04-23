Mary E. (Patterson) Boice, 83, of Massena

Mary is survived by her brothers, Maurice and Alvin; a sister Gloria; her loving children, Gerald and Cynthia Boice of Massena, Raymond and Kate Boice of Holiday, FL, a daughter, Mary Anne Boice and Rodney Holmes of North Bangor; Grandchildren, Justin and Amanda Boice of Massena, Leilani Boice of FL, Ryan Rico and Emily Aumand of Massena, Tyler and Stefany Boice of FL, Renee Rico and Brad Villnave of Chateaugay and several great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George; a son, Michael; two brothers, Tony and Lawrence; a sister Lorraine.