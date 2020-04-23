NY lawmakers slam McConnell over suggestion to declare bankruptcy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As states, like New York, face mounting deficits because of COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy.
New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer don’t like that.
During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted McConnell (R. - KY).
"This is one of the really dumb ideas of all time," said Cuomo (D. - NY). "State and local government funds police and fire and teachers and schools. How do you not fund police and fire and teachers and schools in the midst of this crisis?"
New York faces a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit.
Washington's recently passed stimulus bills don't include any funding for states.
“Yes, airlines are important. Yes, small business is important. So are police and fire and health care workers who are the front line workers. And when you don’t fund the state, then the state can’t fund those services. Makes no sense to me,” said Cuomo.
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York also responded to McConnell’s suggestion about declaring bankruptcy.
“When you talk about funding for state and local governments, it’s not in the abstract – it’s what prevents the layoffs across the country of police officers, bus drivers, firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers and in many cases hospital and other health care workers as well,” said Schumer (D. - NY). “If Senator McConnell and the Senate Republicans are for saving these vital jobs, they should act like it.”
