Report: Fort Drum prayer videos taken down after group complains

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The prayer videos of two Army chaplains were removed from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s Facebook page after a group complained about them, Fox News reported Thursday.
The videos - made by Captain Amy Smith and Major Scott Ingram - were targeted by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which complained the videos were “illicit proselytizing” of Christianity.
The Military Religious Freedom Foundation describes itself as “dedicated to fighting for the Constitutionally Guaranteed Separation of Church and State for our U.S. Military Service Members.”
In one video, Chaplain Smith describes a “spiritual fitness trail” on post which is “designed to be used as a prayer walk.” The walk is a “great way to connect with God,” she says.
In another, Chaplain Ingram - talking about the coronavirus crisis - says “God encourages us not to be dismayed by what we see around us, things we cannot control.”
He cites a verse from the Bible, and urges people to “treat each other with kindness.”
In a statement, Military Religious Freedom Foundation President Mikey Weinstein says “We at MRFF want to thank the Army’s senior leadership for expeditiousl y pulling those illicit proselytizing videos off the official command Facebook page of the 10th Mountain Divisdion Sustainment Brigade.”
