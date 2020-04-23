St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties see 8 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Six of those cases are in St. Lawrence County, which brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 151.
The county Public Health Department reported 9 people are currently hospitalized, which is 3 more than the day before.
Officials said 80 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, 1,282 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson County reported 2 more people tested positive, bringing the county's total to 57.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 42 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests has increased by 36 for a total of 1,224.
The county has to date tested 1,281 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases increased from 47 to 60.
Precautionary quarantines dropped from 36 to 21.
There are now 9 people in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reported no new cases on Thursday. The total number there remains at 11.
There are now 219 COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region.
