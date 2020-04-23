Warming up under sunny skies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday starts out a bit colder than Wednesday, but it will end up warmer.
Temperatures started in the teens and 20s and should reach the mid-40s by afternoon.
The sunshine will make it feel even warmer.
There could be some precipitation overnight and into Friday morning, but most of Friday should be dry and mostly cloudy.
Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly sunny and around 60 on Saturday.
Sunday will be around 50 with a 50 percent chance of rain.
It will be mostly sunny on Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures around 50 both days.
It will be in the mid-50s on Wednesday and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
