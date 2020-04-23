Watertown man arrested after drug raid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 21 year old Watertown man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail following a drug bust at a town of Pamelia motel.
Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force raided a room at the Royal Inn Motel on Route 37 on Wednesday.
Officials said they found 21 year old Duncan Woodard of Watertown and seized approximately:
- 125 grams of cocaine
- 27 grams of crack cocaine
- 321 grams of marijuana
- 64 grams of concentrated cannabis
- a loaded .22 caliber revolver
- $2,737 in U.S. currency
- digital scales
- numerous packaging supplies and cutting agents used to package drugs for sale
Officials said they also found a tan powder, which was not identified.
Woodard was charged with a violation of probation warrant and sent to jail. A second man who was in the motel room was released pending further investigation.
Additional charges and arrests are pending.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force was assisted by the Watertown Police ID and road patrol units.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.