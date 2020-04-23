Watertown teachers delighted when singer Brad Paisley joins their Zoom book club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A book club made up of Watertown teachers got Zoom bombed by a country music superstar.
Wednesday's book club meeting turned into one to remember for the teachers when country singer Brad Paisley asked to be part of their virtual call.
"I yelled to all the girls and said, 'I there is BP, Brad Paisley in the waiting room' and we were all just shocked," said Tara Ramie, teacher
"We were like, oh my gosh, this is really happening," said Karen Gibbs, teacher.
The group has been meeting for a few weeks now. It's a way to keep the teachers' spirits up during COVID-19.
The group had texted a phone number and asked Paisley to join their Zoom, but they had no idea he actually would.
"It felt awesome. It was so inspirational and he was so down to earth and he just truly talked about how important teachers are right now and just what he is going though also and we are all in this together," said Ramie
Paisley talked with the teachers about life, their jobs, and his wife reading the same book.
The group says that Paisley also told them he has a special connection to the north country. He said that when he was 4 years old, his dad was stationed on Fort Drum for training exercises.
The teachers say they got so caught up in talking the forgot to ask the star to sing, but they’ve all agreed they will hear his voice again at a concert when when Paisley hits the stage after all this over.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.