All state voters to receive absentee ballot applications for June primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Every New York voter will automatically receive an absentee ballot application for the state’s upcoming primary election.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said every voter will be sent an application to vote absentee for the June 23 primary, complete with the postage to return it.
At his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, the governor said people will also have the option of voting in person.
Cuomo noted that in the middle of a pandemic, people in other states were forced to stand in line for their primaries, because they weren’t given an option.
“It makes no sense to me to tell people you have to put your life at risk, violate social distancing to vote,” he said.
An executive order the governor signed earlier this month allows people to vote absentee because of the COVID 19 outbreak and on Friday he said he’s asking the state Board of Elections to mail out postage-paid ballot applications.
“If you want to vote, we should send you a ballot so you can vote so you don’t have to come out and get on line,” he said.
“Everyone is going to get an application with postage, so this is easy,” Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa added. “Every registered voter gets one.”
DeRosa said sending everyone an application simplifies the process. Before, she said, someone would have to go online, download an application, call to get the ballot, then go to a local Board of Elections to actually pick up the ballot.
“All we’re doing is making this more convenient so that people who don’t have access to the internet, don’t want to leave their homes because of their fear of COVID, are able to get an application directly sent to them,” she said.
