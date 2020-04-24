2 arrested after crack cocaine, heroin bust in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a crack cocaine and heroin bust in Ogdensburg.
City police, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, raided an apartment Thursday at 232 Washington Street. The location is also known as Riverview Towers.
Officials said they found crack cocaine and heroin that were packaged for sale as well as other evidence of drug sales.
The resident of the apartment, 48 year old Nicole Regan, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance. Regan was issued a ticket appeare in Ogdensburg City Court.
Police also charged 35 year old Skyler Willis, also known as “Money,” of Syracuse with 2 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Willis was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court ans was released on his own recognizance.
