Arthur Leonard Haggerty, 91, of Theresa

Art was and enjoyed being a farmer most of his life. In the early days of farming in Theresa, back when milk was in milk cans, he was one of the top producers of milk in the area. He was a great husband and father. He enjoyed dancing, dominoes, traveling and his wife’s cooking and grandkids. He also loved Syracuse Orange basketball, Montreal Canadians hockey and in later years watching Fox news. After retirement he enjoyed caring for the lawn and still doing field work for the farm as long as he was able. He was a member of the Philadelphia Methodist church.