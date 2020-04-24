Athlete of the Week: Adrien Lamora

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a super sophomore making her mark on the hardwood.
Indian River’s Adrien Lamora is an exceptional talent, averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game this past season. In a sectional win over Fulton, Adrien earned 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Adrien is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 24, 2020.
To see a little of Adrien in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.