Cloudy skies & seasonal temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather may be turning a corner.
Friday started out with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s. That’s in contrast to the chilly mornings we’ve had all week.
It will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy and highs will be in the mid-50s.
Skies clear overnight and Saturday will be a very nice day. It will be sunny with highs around 60.
Rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, there’s a chance of rain on Wednesday, and rain is likely on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.