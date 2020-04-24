COVID-19 fears keep local people from seeking critical medical attention

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Concerns over COVID-19 are causing fewer people to seek medical attention and first responders say it's costing some of them their lives.
The fear of the novel coronavirus has caused the volume of visitors at Samaritan Medical Center's emergency room in Watertown to drop.
That's according primary care provider Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, who says he's also seen a decrease in patients at his office in Adams.
"I think patients are appropriately concerned about being exposed to someone with COVID," he said.
But that concern could be causing people who need medical attention to stay home.
"Where are the heart attacks? I mean, this shouldn't make a difference how many people have a heart attack. People are staying home with stuff. They're obviously not getting medical care," said Dr. Wetterhahn.
Gouverneur Rescue Squad Executive Director Mark Deavers says they've seen a significant decrease in emergency calls, partly because of COVID-19.
"In some cases, the crews asked why they waited so long and the response was - they were afraid to go to the hospital because of the coronavirus," he said.
And some have waited too long to get help.
"In some cases, the patient died as a result," said Deavers.
Guilfoyle Ambulance President and CEO Bruce Wright says they've seen a 25 percent decrease in calls from mid-March to now. While he can't say that's directly related to COVID-19, Wright says if you need an ambulance, don't hesitate.
"Don't be afraid to call us. We have the equipment. We have the training. We're not backing down from the pandemic," he said.
At Samaritan, Dr. Wetterhahn says the ER and other facilities have shortened the time people need to be in office.
“The emergency room at Samaritan has gone to great lengths to rearrange their flow. It’s a whole different environment down there to keep patients safe,” said Dr. Wetterhahn. “Get your medical care. It’s safe to get your medical care.”
