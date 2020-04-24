COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region climbed to 232.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new cases, brining its total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 162.
Jefferson County reported Friday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 59.
Lewis County reported no new cases on Friday. The total number there remains at 11.
With funeral homes in New York City overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 victims, some of those victims will be cremated in northern New York, starting this weekend.
Concerns over COVID-19 are causing fewer people to seek medical attention and first responders say it’s costing some of them their lives.
As the COVID-19 crisis causes the loss of millions of dollars in sales tax revenue, Watertown is bracing for layoffs of city workers.
North country residents are supposed to be wearing masks when out in public, but different stores have different policies. We looked into what are businesses are requiring.
If you’ve been looking for a face mask and have had trouble finding one, the Watertown Urban Mission is handing masks out this weekend - thousands of them.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said every voter will be sent an application to vote absentee for the June 23 primary, complete with the postage to return it.
Comments made by the U.S. Senate’s majority leader earlier this week are apparently still on Cuomo's mind.
Mitch McConnell suggested Wednesday that states could declare bankruptcy rather than expect what he called a “blue state bailout.” On Friday, Cuomo called McConnell’s comments “un-American” and “uncharitable.”
Taking care of essential workers with a cookout - that’s the latest mission for the Lowville American Legion.
