Debra Lynn Baker, 65, of Harrisville

Survivors include her husband Terry; four children, Chasity Herschell of Bangor, Maine; Tabatha (Jonathon) Quinones of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Terry (Jessica) Baker Jr. of Carthage, NY; and Travis Baker of Natural Bridge, NY; seven siblings and their children, Annie Jo Gill; Marsha Wilder; Patty Fayette; Tony Gill; Bartie Gill; Amy Cave; and Peggy Jo Gill; as well as 10 beloved grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.