Debra Lynn Baker, 65, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE , N.Y. (WWNY) - Debra Lynn Baker, 65, of 703 State Highway 3, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Debra was born on March 29, 1955 in Lowville, New York, daughter of the late Bartlet and Alice (Knapp) Gill. She attended Carthage High School.
She married Terry L. Baker. She was a homemaker.
Debra loved to collect owls, snowmen and everything Elvis Presley. In her spare time she enjoyed reading. Most of all, she loved being a mother.
Survivors include her husband Terry; four children, Chasity Herschell of Bangor, Maine; Tabatha (Jonathon) Quinones of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Terry (Jessica) Baker Jr. of Carthage, NY; and Travis Baker of Natural Bridge, NY; seven siblings and their children, Annie Jo Gill; Marsha Wilder; Patty Fayette; Tony Gill; Bartie Gill; Amy Cave; and Peggy Jo Gill; as well as 10 beloved grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Her brother David Gill was deceased earlier in life.
Due to current gathering restrictions, services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
