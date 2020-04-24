Edwards lays off town highway workers

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Edwards town board has decided to temporarily lay off town highway department workers.
Town supervisor Jan Lennox says it’s a preemptive move to save money in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five full-time employees will be out of work for the month of May.
Only the highway superintendent will stay on.
Lennox says it will save the town $25,000 in wages and benefits for the month.
The employees are scheduled to be back to work June 1.
