Friday Sports: Carthage’s Fombo Azah signs with U of Albany football

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Wednesday night, Carthage senior running back Fombo Azah announced that he had signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at the Division 1 FCS Level with the University of Albany.
Azah says the decision was a simple one for him.
“Honestly I’ve just been- I’ve been thinking about, like, the school where they have a good academic program and a good football program so I thought like Albany. That would be a good choice for me,” said Azah.
“You know, they’re getting somebody that is gonna give them everything he’s got. He will find a way to play there. I don’t know if it will be right away or be after a year or after a couple years, but he will put his mind to it and he will find a way to play there. He’s such a great kid and hard worker and an incredibly talented football player for sure,” said Carthage Football Coach Jason Coffman.
Azah had an outstanding senior season for the Comets, leading the team to a Section 3 Class A Title and the State Class A Championship game.
He rushed for 2,552 yards and scored 36 touchdowns. Yet, the talented back didn’t get many looks from other schools, despite earning First Team All-State honors on the gridiron. It was something that surprised Coffman.
“I was kinda surprised, but at the same time, you know, these Division 1 and 1-AA schools they look for this body type and unfortunately, you know, I say unfortunately. It’s just Fombo doesn’t fit that Division 1 size because he’s a little bit shorter than what they look at,” said Coffman.
“Honestly, yeah I was very surprised. I thought that I played very well this season, but I really don’t know how it truly works with the scouts and all that,” said Azah.
The Great Danes will be getting a quality football player and a quality individual on and off the football field.
