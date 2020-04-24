How local stores are handling mask, social distancing rules

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country residents are supposed to be wearing masks when out in public, but different stores have different policies.
Signs around Kinney Drugs remind customers to stay 6 feet apart and to wear a mask.
“Almost without exception everyone is doing it; maybe two people I can think of in the last couple of days. So it has been very well received and in fairness to them some of those people are looking to purchase masks,” said Jeffrey Kirkby, supervising pharmacist, Kinney Drugs.
Kinney Drugs won't deny service to anyone not wearing a mask.
Stores like Price Chopper and Stratton Hardware also want people to wear them, but won't turn anyone away.
All three companies say they their employees are wearing masks, but Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, says some other businesses weren't following the governor's orders.
It's the counties' job to enforce guidelines set by the state.
"If we get businesses that somebody is saying their employees are not wearing face masks, that's something where we just pick up the phone and call businesses and say, hey, it's a courtesy to the people you are serving," said Gray.
The county wants people to wear masks in stores but Gray says it's not really enforceable.
"We haven't gotten further guidance from state on that so unless the state comes in and says absolutely not, you can't go into a store without masks, that would make it differently. So at this point when we get those complaints, those kind of get put to the side," said Gray.
Gray says the county has also gotten about 30 other complaints about non-essential businesses being open and social distancing.
He says the county is sending letters and letting businesses know what they need to do to be in compliance to avoid fines.
