Lowville American Legion feeds essential workers at cookout

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Taking care of essential workers with a cookout - that's the latest mission for the Lowville American Legion.
Legion members set up shop outside the Tops supermarket in Lowville Friday afternoon.
They’ve been cooking burgers and hot dogs for front line workers at different locations over the last four weeks. There’s pickup and delivery. Members say the food goes fast.
“We did 80 burgers in about 45 minutes. We’re still going strong. What’s really nice about this community, we’re getting donations mailed to us. We’re not asking for anything. People are very grateful that we’re doing this,” said Kathy Hinkleman, Lowville American Legion auxiliary president:
Hinkleman says cookouts are planned for at least another couple weeks.
The next two will take place next Tuesday and Friday - the first at the AMF Bowling manufacturer in Lowville, and the second at the intersection of Routes 177 and 12.
