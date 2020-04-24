McConnell ‘a taker, not a giver,' Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Comments made by the U.S. Senate’s majority leader earlier this week are apparently still on the mind of the governor of New York.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Wednesday that states could declare bankruptcy rather than expect what he called a “blue state bailout.”
On Friday, Cuomo called McConnell’s comments “un-American” and “uncharitable.”
As he did on Thursday, the governor pointed out that New York pays more money to the federal government than it gets back.
For Kentucky, McConnell’s state, the opposite is true.
“Bail out New York? You’re not bailing out New York – New York has bailed you out,” the governor said. “Every year, it’s bailed you out.”
Cuomo said, "Mitch McConnell is a taker, not a giver.”
“We’re the number one state in donating to the federal pot,” he said. “Kentucky is the number three state in taking from the federal pot.”
Cuomo also pointed out that it’s not legal for states to declare bankruptcy – which he called “a really dumb idea” – and challenged the senator to pass legislation that would allow it.
“Pass the law, I dare you,” he said.
“You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in really trouble? You want to send an international message that the economy is in turmoil? Do that!” the governor said.
“If you believe what you said, and you have the courage of conviction, because you’re a man of your word, pass that bill, if you weren’t just playing politics,” Cuomo said. “We’ll see how long it takes him to do it.”
Many states, including New York, are facing billions of dollars in lost sales and income tax revenue because of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on Congress to pass legislation that would help make up for that shortfall. After four spending bills measuring in the trillions of dollars, no state has received money.
That is money that funds state and local services such as police, fire departments, and school teachers.
So far, much of the money has gone to small businesses, the airline industry, business programs, and some large corporations.
“What was the possible theory of funding large corporations, but not firefighters and not police and not health care workers?”
