Ogdensburg city manager retires amid move to fire her

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Sarah Purdy has notified the city council she will retire June 26.
Her retirement heads off a move by Mayor Mike Skelly and his council allies to fire Purdy from the job she has held since 2015.
A resolution dismissing her was planned for as early as Monday’s council meeting.
Her contract runs through June of next year.
Skelly said he and Purdy had significant differences on such issues as police overtime and sales tax.
Councilman Dan Skamperle said Purdy’s exit comes at a critical time for the city. He may mount an effort to have her stay.
But that looks unlikely as Skelly appears to have the four votes needed to oust her.
Purdy would not say if the tensions with Skelly and some council members entered into her decision.
“Everybody picks a time to retire at some point," she said, "and I wanted to give the council enough notice so I can help with the transition.”
