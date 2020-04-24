Registration now open for JCC’s summer classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Community College will continue its remote learning classes during the summer.
JCC Director of Admissions Chelsea Monroe appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about registering for summer session classes. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Registration is now open for JCC summer session classes, which will begin June 1 and July 6.
Monroe said summer session presents a great opportunity for students to fulfill general education requirements before the start of fall semester, dedicate more time to a challenging course or complete courses to shorten their time to graduation.
Plus, condensed summer classes are a great way to earn college credit quickly for military promotion and career advancement.
Anyone may take a summer class at Jefferson.
Classes will continue to be held in a distance learning format.
JCC's 4-week early session and 8-week full session classes begin June 1 and 4-week late session classes begin July 6.
Students can get more information online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/summer as well as find instructions on how to register.
Students may schedule a virtual appointment on the college’s website to meet with an enrollment services representative, email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2437.
