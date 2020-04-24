Sharon L. Christman, 68, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sharon L. Christman, 68, passed peacefully on April 23, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to the late Karl & Eugenie Unger Olsen. Sharon was raised in Freeport, Long Island and graduated from Freeport High School in 1969, she then attended School of Visual Arts on E. 23rd street in New York City. Sharon was an amazing portrait artist.
She had many adventures in her youth, including attending Woodstock, and traveling to New Mexico to live in an adobe house in the Mountains.
Sharon leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, Kevin Christman, Carthage; a son Jacob Romero, Castorland; and a daughter, Elissa Wilson, Carthage, and her step children, Brandie Dufrene, David Christman, and Brenda Bauter and 13 grandchildren and 1-great grandchild and another on the way. Also surviving, a sister, Evelyn Jennette of Lancaster, SC; and two nieces, Catalina Parker and Rebecca Jennette.
Sharon was a strong and loving woman. She loved Jesus and her family, and was always available to be a shoulder to cry on or to share a laugh with. Her spirit was one of compassion and love. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.