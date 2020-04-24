St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties see 13 new cases of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Eleven of those cases are in St. Lawrence County, which brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 162.
The county Public Health Department reported 8 people are currently hospitalized, which is 1 less than the day before.
Officials said 80 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, 1,319 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson County reported Friday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 59.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 46 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests has increased by 21 for a total of 1,245.
The county has to date tested 1,304 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases increased from 60 to 66.
Precautionary quarantines climbed from 21 to 24.
There are now 10 people in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reported no new cases on Friday. The total number there remains at 11.
There are now 232 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county region.
